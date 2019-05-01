ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teen is recovering after being shot in north St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
The call came out around 4:30 p.m. after the 16-year-old was found shot. The boy told officers he was walking with friends in the 5700 block of Lotus when a red, older model Chevrolet Impala approached them.
The men got out of the Impala, pointed a handgun and ordered the victim and his friends to lay on the ground. One of the suspects then hit the victim's friend in the head with the gun, according to police.
The teen was then shot in the elbow. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
Neighbors in the area said they didn’t hear the shots, but were alerted when the boy ran to a home for help.
Editor's note: Police originally told News 4 the teen was shot multiple times. Hours later, police revised their report to state he was shot in the elbow.
