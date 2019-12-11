ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times Tuesday night in south St. Louis.
Police said the teen was in an argument with two males, described as being between 15 and 25 years old, at the BP Gas Station in the 500 block of Bates when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him around 8:45 p.m.
After the teen was shot, a witness returned fire at the suspects as they drove away.
The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital and listed in critical/unstable condition immediately following the shooting. Wednesday morning, police said the teen was in critical/stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Editor's note: During the initial reports of the shooting, police described the victim as being 15 years old. Hours after the shooting, officers changed the victim's age to 14 years old on their report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.