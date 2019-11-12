O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the leg in O’Fallon, Mo. Saturday evening.
Police said a group of teens were sitting in a bedroom and passing around the gun that was reported stolen out of Lincoln County. Each teen was taking turns looking at the gun, according to police.
While the teens were passing the gun around, it accidentally went off. The 12-year-old was hit in the leg and taken to a hospital; he is expected to make a full recovery.
Police said the shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Collier Blvd.
Police said charges will be pursued against whomever stole the gun. They are encouraging parents to talk to their kids about gun safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.