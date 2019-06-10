ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and wounded during a failed robbery attempt in the Penrose neighborhood Sunday night.
According to police, a 27-year-old man was sitting in his car behind a home just before 10 p.m. in the 4800 block of Anderson when a man armed with a gun approached him. The man, believed to be in his 40s -50s, demanded the victim to hand over his belongings.
After discovering the victim didn't have any, the two got into an argument.
The suspect then fired shots at the victim, striking him in his arm and hands, before fleeing on foot.
Emergency crews transported the 27-year-old to an area hospital, police say.
Anyone with information about the robbery should contact local police.
