ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 13-year-old was shot after reportedly being asked if he wanted to ride in a stolen car Monday.
Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police were called to the 3800 block of Nebraska in south St. Louis.
Officers said the teen told them after he agreed to ride in the stolen car, the two walked through an alley, at which time the suspect shot him.
The teen was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
The investigation is ongoing.
