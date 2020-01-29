A 10-year-old was shot in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Gamble, which is just west of the Carr Square neighborhood.

Police said a caller reported the child had shot himself in the leg.

Other information was not immediately known.

