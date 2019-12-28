ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 60-year-old man was attacked after telling man he wasn't interested in buying drugs in north St. Louis City.
Police said the man was walking in the area of Farlin Avenue and Penrose Street when a man came up to him and asked him if he wanted to buy drugs.
The victim told officers he said he didn't want any drugs and the suspect then pulled out a knife and announced a robbery. The victim told the suspect he didn't have anything to give up and that's when the suspect attacked him and cut him in the leg.
The suspect then ran away from the area.
The victim was taken to a hospital. Police said he's in critical but stable condition.
This happened near the Penrose and O'Fallon neighborhoods.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.