SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 13-year-old girl told police about a “creepy” incident that occurred to her after she got off the school bus Tuesday afternoon.
The teen told police she got off the bus around 3:15 p.m. in the Stonefield Crossing subdivision in the northeast end of Swansea and was walking towards her house when a man drove up to her and asked, “Hey, can I tell you a joke?” The girl didn’t reply and kept walking towards her home while the man continued talking.
The teen told police she felt the man was “very creepy.”
While police said they did not know the man’s intentions they thought the community should know that this happened. The man, described as being bald and between 50 and 60 years old, was driving a small green pickup truck.
“Information in the hands of parents is powerful. That is why we send this message out. Talk to your kiddos about safety and to do exactly like this young lady did,” the Swansea Police Department wrote as part of their “Code Red” Facebook post.
