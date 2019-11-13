Kristin Holst

Kristin Holst, 14, was reported missing to the Wood River Police Department Tuesday night.

 Wood River Police Department

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV.com) –  Police in Wood River are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Kristin Holst’s parents contact police Tuesday night and reported her as a runaway/endangered.

Police said the 14-year-old is 5-foot-1 and 80 pounds. She has brown hair that is long on top and shaved on the sides, and a nose ring.

Anyone with information regarding Holst’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Wood River Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.

Wednesday morning, temperatures were in the teens with wind chills ranging from -5 to 5.

