ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An 18-year-old was robbed on a MetroLink Thursday night.
The victim told police he had just boarded the train at the Forest Park station on DeBaliviere Avenue when he was approached by two teenagers around 9:30 p.m.
The 16-year-old suspect allegedly showed the victim he had a gun in his waistband and demanded the man’s property. The victim then gave the suspects his cell phone and wallet.
The other suspect was described by police as being 17 years old.
Following the robbery, MetroLink officers, with the assistance of St. Louis County MetroLink officers, were able to take both suspects into custody. Authorities said a gun and the victim’s property was recovered.
The younger of the two suspects was given to the Juvenile Courts.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
