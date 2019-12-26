RIVERVIEW, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 14-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint by a group of robbers while at a Riverview bus station Christmas Eve, police said.
Around 6:15 p.m., police said the 14-year-old was getting off the bus at the Riverview Transfer Bus Center when he was approached by three teens and a masked man while walking near N. Broadway and Riverview.
The victim told police he knew three of the suspects, two boys, both 15 years old, and a 19-year-old man.
A fight broke out between the victim and all four suspects. During the fight, the masked man pulled out a gun, police said.
All four suspects ran away after making off with the victim's cellphone and money.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
