ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teenage boy was robbed at gunpoint in north St. Louis City Thursday afternoon.
Police said the 14-year-old boy and another person were walking in an alley of Montclair when two men approached them and demanded their property at gunpoint. This was around 4 p.m. Thursday in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
The suspects took the victims' cell phones and then left the scene on foot.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.