ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two teens robbed a 14-year-old at gunpoint in the Bevo neighborhood Sunday, police said.
According to police, the boy was walking with a friend in the 4500 block of Gravois when a blue Honda pulled up next to them. The suspects, believed to be between 16 and 18 years old, got out of the vehicle and approached the duo.
One of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the victim while the other suspect reached inside the 14-year-old’s pockets and took the victim’s money and cell phone.
After the robbery, both suspects got back into the Honda and drove away.
No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.