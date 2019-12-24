ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 12-year-old is recovering after being hit by a car in St. Louis County Monday night.
The child was hit near the intersection of Jennings Station and Halls Ferry just before 10 p.m., according to the St. Louis County Police Department. The driver of the vehicle reportedly stayed at the scene.
The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening.
