ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Rare artifacts, many of which more than 1,000 years old, will be showcased at a new exhibit at the Missouri History Museum at Forest Park later this month.
The museum's new exhibit, Mighty Mississippi, will tell the story of survival along the Mississippi River as the Mississippians were the first civilization in the area.
The exhibit opens November 23 and will run through April 2021.
