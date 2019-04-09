ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a man was beaten and carjacked a car that was already reported stolen in North City Monday.
According to police, a 29-year-old man was sitting inside a car in the area of West Florissant and Partidge just past 6:30 p.m. with two of his male friends when they pulled out guns.
One of the suspects allegedly struck the victim with his gun while the other suspect stole money of his pockets.
Police said the suspects then pulled the victim out of the car before fleeing the scene.
The driver told the carjackers that the car did not belong to his friend and that he did not own it.
Police later discovered the car was reported stolen by the Greene County Sheriff''s Office two days prior.
No additional information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.