OHAMA, NE (KETV/CNN.com) -- A 17-year-old in Nebraska says she knows never to let people who are buying items from an online listing come to your home.
She thought it would be okay, though, when a grandmother wanted to buy a doll she was selling.
She's now regretting that decision.
Sophie Wetzel, 17, started collecting American Girl dolls when she was a kindergartner.
"Each Christmas that was her Santa Claus gift," said Sophie's mother, Kristin Chronic.
But now that she's a senior in high school, she's outgrown the dolls.
"I've made some good money off of them," said Wetzel.
The 17-year-old sells her dolls on Facebook Marketplace and always met the buyers in a public place.
A few days before this scuffle, Sophie and her mom thought it would be okay to do an exchange at home.
"It should be a safe place, why not, it's an American Girl doll. It's a grandma," said Chronic.
They say the 64-year-old woman bought the doll and left but later, decided she wanted a different doll.
She kept texting me and texting me I was like, 'no, I'm done with this,'"said Wetzel.
The next day, they say the woman showed up unannounced three times.
Sophie was home alone this time.
"Maybe 10-15 minutes later, I was sitting down eating dinner and then she came back, and so I hid under the table," said Wetzel.
Sophie says her mom was there for the final visit.
Sophie says she opened the door and the woman forced her way inside. Her mom, who was in the bathtub, ran downstairs with her phone recording.
"I go to grab the doll to get it back to Sophie. She comes up and grabs my neck," the mother said.
Video shows a hand around Kristin's neck.
"I was so scared, I was freaking out," said Wetzel. "That's why you don't have these people come over."
They say they finally got the woman to leave.
"Just always be on the defense even when selling a sweet American Girl doll to a sweet little grandma and assume that they are crazy," Chronic joked.
Police did locate the woman who bought the doll and she was ticketed for third degree assault.
