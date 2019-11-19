FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman was found stabbed to death in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn Express in Fenton Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the 51-year-old woman was later pronounced dead in the hotel due to the stabbing wounds. Police responded to the hotel at 1848 Bowles Avenue around 12:34 p.m.
Another woman, 78, was also found on scene suffering from self-inflicted wounds. Police said she was taken to a hospital and is believed to survive.
Police said the incident is a murder and attempted suicide situation. Officers believe the women are a mother and daughter.
Officers were initially called to the hotel room because the women didn't check out of the hotel when they were scheduled to.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the homicide.
