Missing Fairview Heights Chloe

Fairview Heights police said Chloe was last seen in the area of Kim Drive. She was last scene wearing a white zip-up hoodie and grey sweatpants.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Police have located a 12-year-old girl named Chloe who was reported missing Thursday night. 

Fairview Heights police said Chloe was last seen in the area of Kim Drive. 

Overnight, police said Chloe had been found safe and unharmed.

