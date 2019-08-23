NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East man was found dead in a North St. Louis alley Thursday.
43-year-old Kyle Dickerson, of Edwardsville, was found dead in alley with a puncture wound, police say.
The Homicide Division responded at the scene and is investigating.
No information on a possible suspect was provided by police.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or if you wish to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
