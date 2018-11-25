ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 20-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in North County.
Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Northport Hills Drive shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday.
There, police found a man near a sidewalk suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The 20-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Detectives believe the man was outside near in the 200 block when an unknown suspect began shooting in his direction, eventually hitting him.
Police have no information on a suspect.
The man’s name will be released once he is identified, an autopsy is performed and his next of kin has been notified.
The case is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons..
Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
To tip anonymously or to potentially receive a reward, anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
