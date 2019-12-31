ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police responded to a shooting scene near O'Fallon Park in North City Monday night where they found a man fatally shot.
The shooting happened after 6 p.m. along E. Alice Avenue near Algernon Street. A News 4 crew saw police tape off an area near a car with evidence markers behind it.
Police later said Brian Hawkins, 46, was shot multiple times and found inside a vehicle at the location. He was pronounced dead.
This is the 194 murder in St. Louis in 2019. Last year, there were 186 killings in St. Louis.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
