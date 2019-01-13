ST CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews in St. Charles County rescued an 80-year-old man in an SUV from a pond Sunday afternoon.
Police said the man was backing out of a barn on Wolfrum Road in Weldon Springs when he accidentally hit the gas petal instead of the brakes making his SUV go in the water.
Crews rescued the man and the SUV from the water shortly after.
We will update the story as more information becomes available.
