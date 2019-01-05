MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 75-year-old man was nearly hit by a train in Maplewood Saturday evening, witnesses told News 4.
The man was rescued by strangers near Sutton and Greenwood Blvd.
According to police, the 75-year-old's car got stuck on the train tracks after he left a parking lot and turned onto Greenwood around 6:25 p.m.
Nearby bystanders quickly noticed the car was stuck and attempted to push the car out of the way. The Good Samaritans helped the man unlock his car's door and get out roughly 45 seconds before the train struck the car.
Richard Sykora was the first to see the car get stuck on the tracks.
"We were able to pull him from the car. About 45 seconds later, the train rounded the corner there," Sykora said.
The front of the train crushed the back of the man's vehicle. The train and the car slid two blocks once they collided. It was a Norfolk Southern locomotive leading a Union Pacific freight train.
No one was injured, police said.
Sykora told News 4 this is not the first time he has seen this happen in the area.
"Probably about six times in the last two years I saw cars accidentally go onto that intersection and get stuck on the tracks," Sykora said.
News 4 reached out to the Maplewood Police Department for information on recent statistics involving train crashes in the area and are waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.