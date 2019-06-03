JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 68-year-old man was killed following a crash in Imperial Friday night.
Just before 10 p.m., a Ford Ranger was making a left turn onto East Four Ridge Road near Old Highway 21 when it was struck by a Honda Shadow.
Police said the driver of the Honda, identified as Gregory James, 68, of Imperial, was taken to an area hospital.
The 68-year-old died from his injuries hours later, police say.
No additional information has been released at this time.
