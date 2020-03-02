NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 70-year-old man was killed in a crash Sunday night in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of north St. Louis.
The crash happened just before 9:00 p.m. near the intersection of Page and Clara.
Police said the car was driving westbound down Page when it crossed into the eastbound lanes, went over a curb and then crossed over Clara Avenue smashing into an electric signal box.
Police did not say what caused the driver to lose control.
The driver died at the scene. Police identified him at Ronald Buchannon of Wibracht Place.
Accident reconstruction was called to investigate the crash.
