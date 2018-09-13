NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A 69-year-old man was shot and killed during a reported home invasion in north St. Louis County early Thursday morning.
Officers with the North County Police Cooperative were called to a home of Isaac Patterson in the 4300 block of Edgewood Boulevard before 2 a.m. Police said a caller reported a suspect forced his way inside the home.
According to police, a woman and child were inside the home at the time the suspect entered.
Family members told News 4 they fondly remember Patterson as someone who was generous.
"Anything you'd go to him for, he would try to help you," said Patterson's sister Barbara Taylor.
The interim police chief for the North County Police Cooperative said the suspect was wearing a mask. At this time, police do not have any more details about who may be responsible or the motive.
