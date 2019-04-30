Olivette, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 71-year-old man was hit and killed by a car Monday when he was trying to cross Olive Boulevard.
According to police, Earl Jones was crossing the road in the 9300 block around 11:30 p.m. when a driver who was changing lanes hit him.
Police say the driver never saw Jones crossing the street.
Paramedics arrived on the scene and found Jones unconscious but breathing, but he later died at the hospital.
The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed as of Tuesday.
