ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)- A 65-year-old man was kidnapped and robbed in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
Police are investigating after a man said he was kidnapped and robbed in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 2
The man told officers he was walking when two suspects pointed a gun at him, placed a shirt over his head, and walked him to the basement of a vacant home. The suspects then robbed the man of his wallet and cellphone.
The man was not injured.
According to police, the victim notified them of the incident early Friday morning, seven days after the crime allegedly took place.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.