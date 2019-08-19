ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – An 87-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint overnight outside a senior living center in north St. Louis County.
The man was carjacked of his Honda CRV after midnight in the 11300 block of Sugar Pine Drive. Police said the suspect was armed with a gun when he forced the man out of the car. The victim was reportedly injured when he fell to the ground.
The suspect then took off in the vehicle.
A couple hours after the carjacking, officers spotted the stolen vehicle and chased it across state lines to a Red Roof Inn near Interstate 55 and Edwardsville Road. Authorities said the suspect tried to ram a police car during the pursuit.
The suspect was taken into custody following the chase.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.