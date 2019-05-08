ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 43-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen late Tuesday night, police say.
Officers responded to the intersection of N. Grand and Aldine shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday for a shooting call where they found the victim lying face down with a gunshot wound in his abdomen.
EMS responded and took the victim to the hospital where he was immediately taken for surgery. Police said he is in critical and unstable condition.
The investigation continues.
