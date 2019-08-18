WASHINGTON COUNTY , ILL. (KMOV.com) --- An Illinois man killed in a single-car crash in Washington County Saturday night has been identified.
Police said Timothy Johnson, 48, from Richview, IL, was driving his Jeep Wrangler on Rte. 51 south of Baseline Road when it veered off the road around 7 p.m.
The Jeep hit a driveway, causing it to overturn and land on its roof.
Johnson was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.