ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Missouri are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a train Thursday morning.
News 4 has learned the man killed is a 50-year-old homeless man, William Ireton.
The crash reportedly happened west of the intersection of Main Street and Frisco Street around 4:45 a.m.
The train was traveling westbound when it hit Ireton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
