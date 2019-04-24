ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis grandfather fatally shot his grandson in South St. Louis Tuesday afternoon, neighbors told News 4.
The shooting, which happened in the 7400 block of Pennsylvania around 1 p.m., involved a 78-year-old man. Police said Cameron Campbell, 25, was shot in his stomach following a physical altercation after he forced his way into the home.
Campbell was transported to a local hospital where later he died. Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
The 78-year-old man admitted to officers that he shot Campbell and was taken into custody.
Neighbors said the two are grandfather and grandson.
No other information was made immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.