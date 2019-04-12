FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 44-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly breaking and entering a Florissant home and attempting to steal belongings from the home.
Florissant police arrived at a home on the 1500 block of Washington Street after a witness notified them about a man who had forced entry into a home. Police said the witness told them the man had broken a back door window to get inside.
Officers found Robert D. Kuhn of Florissant inside the home with stolen property in his possession.
Police determined that Kuhn was at another home in the 800 block of North New Florissant where he attempted to break into that home. Police said Kuhn was interrupted by the homeowner and fled from the location.
Police said Kuhn confessed to the crimes and is now held at the St. Louis County jail.
