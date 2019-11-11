SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man has drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 75-year-old Calvin Hunnius, of Sunrise Beach, was found floating face down in the water around 6 p.m. Sunday at the 39-mile marker of the Osage Arm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.