NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A 60-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a victim in front of his apartment building.
Edward Meeks is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Police say he shot Raymond Johnson, 28, of South City, in front of the apartment building where he lives, in the 1500 block of Leonaire Court, on August 24 after the two argued.
Meeks was originally charged with assault and armed criminal action but was charged with murder after Johnson died Friday.
Meeks is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
