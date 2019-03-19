ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is facing charges Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 35-year-old man Sunday night.
Collin Aubuchon is facing one count of first degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.
Police said they received a call for a shooting at the 4500 block of Enright around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.
Officers located Richard Kladky suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Kladky was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The suspect, who was later identified as 19-year-old Aubuchon, was taken into custody.
The Homicide Division assumed the investigation, and the Circuit Attorney’s Office issued the charges against Aubuchon.
Aubuchon is being held on a $150,000 cash only bond.
