(CNN) -- Authorities are on the hunt for the man who violently attacked a 91-year-old widower with a large rock as he was visiting his wife's gravesite, police said.
The suspect "took property from the victim" and then fled on foot and later a bike, the Santa Clara Police Department said, calling the attack "unprovoked and ruthless."
The attack took place at the Mission City Memorial Park cemetery on the morning of September 14. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police said they believe the attack was an isolated incident, but urged the public to report "any suspicious activity."
The suspect was described as a 35 to 50-year-old Hispanic or Latino male, about 6 feet tall with a medium build, police said.
He had gray "slicked back hair," a gray mustache and was wearing a white T-shirt and long black shorts, the department said, and was last seen riding a gray and black mountain bike.
PRESS RELEASE - Public Assistance Needed to Locate Suspect— Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) September 26, 2019
Date: 9/14/19
Time: 10:42am
Incident: Felony Assault, Elder Abuse & Robbery
Case Number: 19-914065
Location: Mission City Memorial Park - 420 North Winchester Blvd
Full Press Release at https://t.co/mEGxaqxG7T pic.twitter.com/o9356UIrnR
"Anyone with information regarding this crime, including any video capturing the streets surrounding Mission City Memorial Park... is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Nick Richards at (408) 615-4814 or anonymously at (408) 615-4TIP (4847)," the department said.
