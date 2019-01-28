ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 14-year-old child was seen being loaded into an ambulance following a reported assault at a north St. Louis middle school Monday.
St. Louis police officials told News 4 they received a call regarding a student-on-student assault at Yeatman-Liddell Middle School on Athlone Avenue. According to police, the preliminary information was that a student was briefly knocked unconscious.
School officials said the fight was brief, with the 14-year-old and the 13-year-old fighting each, throwing just one punch.
EMS crews at the school were seen bringing a child out on a stretcher when News 4’s Russell Kinsaul arrived at the scene.
Officials say the student was not seriously injured.
According to officials, the parents of both children have been notified.
Juvenile detectives have been called to investigate.
No other information has been released.
