ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are working to solve an overnight shooting that left one man dead in the Carr Square neighborhood.
Just past 2 a.m., officers found 16-year-old Jason Eberhard shot and killed in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Hogan.
Police said a 18-year-old man, who had been shot in his buttocks, later arrived to a local hospital for his injuries.
According to police data obtained by News 4, there have been 123 homicides in the city this year. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.