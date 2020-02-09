ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A teenager was killed and a woman was injured during a double shooting in unincorporated north St. Louis County.
A 17-year-old and another woman were found shot inside a home in the 10200 block of Valley Drive around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police.
The teenage girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured woman was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
St. Louis County police said a suspect is in custody.
The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
