CUBA, Mo. (KMOV.com)--- A rollover crash in Cuba, Mo. left one teen dead and three others seriously injured overnight, officials say.
Police said 14-year-old Lane Bridgeman was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram southbound on Oak Hill Road around 12:35 a.m. with three other teens when the truck began to skid.
The truck reportedly overturned and crashed into a tree after it veered off the road.
Bridgeman was pronounced dead at the scene hours later.
The other teenage passengers, later identified as 15-year-old Drew Thomas, 14-year-old Luke Bridgeman, and 12-year-old Devon Watring, were airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis.
Officials say all three teens were seriously injured during the crash.
