The Major Case Squad has been called in to investigate a deadly shooting in Madison, Illinois.
Madison Police tell News 4 they responded to the 1500 block of 4th street about 7:40 p.m. Monday night. Investigators found 3 people shot.
Police say a 15-year-old was pronounced deceased at an area hospital. A 16-year-old and 21-year-old are still in the hospital this morning.
Investigators and members of the SWAT team were still on scene about 1:30 a.m.. They were focused on a house located on 5th street.
Madison Police say this is still an active crime scene, and aren't releasing any information about possible suspects.
News 4 This Morning will have the latest developments all morning long starting at 4 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.