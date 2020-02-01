ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Authorities have identified a Missouri man killed in a crash on Interstate 44 at Route 141 Friday night.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troy Kennedy, 28, of Steelville, was heading eastbound on Interstate 44 in his Chevrolet Silverado when it traveled off the road. MSHP said Kennedy tried to overcorrect the car, causing it overturn multiple times.
Kennedy was ejected from the Silverado, according to officials. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
All eastbound lanes of traffic on I-44 just before Route 141 were closed just before 7:00 p.m.
All lanes re-opened around 8:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.