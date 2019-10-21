ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A girl died following a Monday morning semi-truck crash on the Poplar Street Bridge.
Just before 6 a.m. Monday, the crash occurred in the construction area in the eastbound lanes on the bridge.
According to the Illinois State Police Department, a piece of aluminum, which weighed around 34,000 pounds, became unstrapped from a Peterbilt truck tractor's flatbed and hit the rear of the vehicle, causing it to overturn on the driver's side.
The truck was being driven by a 44-year-old woman from Texarkana, Texas. Two teen boys, ages 15 and 17, and a 5-year-old girl, also from Texarkana, were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The girl was reportedly riding in the sleeper berth of the vehicle and was ejected from the truck during the crash. She was taken to the hospital and later died, according to the Illinois State Police Department.
The three other people inside the truck were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The Illinois State Police Department said there is no law that prohibits a minor or anyone else from being in the sleeper berth while the vehicle is traveling.
The eastbound lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge were closed to traffic until just before 8 a.m.
No other information has been released.
