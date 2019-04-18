ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)--- Authorities have identified the 71-year-old man who died in a late night crash near Valley Park Wednesday night.
Police said Sidney Nusbaum, 71, was traveling his 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer down westbound Interstate 44 just west of Highway 141 when it veered off the roadway. The SUV crashed into a cable median barrier, officials say.
Nusbaum was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional information has been released.
