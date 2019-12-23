CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad has been activated after a 19-year-old was shot and killed in a double shooting in Cahokia Monday.
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on Delores Street where officers found a 19-year-old lying in the street. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
He has been identified as Markell Deberry who police said was staying with relatives in Cahokia but is from Edwardsville.
Law enforcement was alerted that a second victim has been taken to the hospital who had been shot multiple times. Police said this victim is a 21-year-old man. He's in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A suspect is not currently in custody.
"We are in the early stages of the investigation, attempting to locate witnesses in the area and any possible surveillance video as well," Captain Bruce Fleshren with St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said. "Anyone that could have information about this shooting or can identify a suspect please contact the Cahokia Police Department at 618-332-4248.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.