ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 6-year-old boy was killed and another was critically injured in a Saturday afternoon shooting in north St. Louis City.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two children under 10 were shot near Euclid Ave. and Highland Ave. in the Kingsway East neighborhood around 1:48 p.m.
Police said a 31-year-old mother was inside the car with her two children, 6-year-old David Birchfield III and his 9-year-old sister, when a suspect fired shots from an alley.
After noticing the where Birchfield and his sister were shot, she drove to a hospital where the boy later died from his injuries. His sister is in critical condition.
Police said the children's mother was also injured from the shattered glass. A 27-year-old man and a 7-year-old girl was also inside the car at the time but were uninjured.
"We do not believe their children or their mom were the intended victims," said Lt. Col Ronnie Robinson with St. Louis police.
A neighbor says he and his daughters were home when the shooting happened. He says they discovered a bullet hole in his daughter's bedroom window.
"It's scary. You think that you are providing, protecting them, going to work every day, trying to keep them warm and for something like this happens, you really can't protect them," the neighbor, who did not want to be named, said.
The neighbor says the violence in the neighborhood has him and his family considering moving.
"We got back and forth with this all the time. By her being raised over here, it wasn't like that when we were younger," he said.
