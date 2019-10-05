NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY(KMOV.com) -- Authorities in North County are searching for answers after a driver struck an adult and two kids late Friday night.
Just before 9:30 p.m., police said an adult was pushing a stroller with a 4-year-old and 2-year-old inside near the area of Chambers Road and Clairmont Drive when they were struck by a black Nissan.
Police said both children were taken to the hospital but the 4-year-old died shortly after arriving. The 2-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
According to officials, the Nissan fled from the area and was last seen heading westbound on Chambers Road. The car is described as a black four-door Nissan, possibly an Altima or Maxima, with two missing hubcaps.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.
